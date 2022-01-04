Advertisement

Records: Wrong Wright brothers plate flew through approval

Public records reveal the backward Wright Flyer at the center of an embarrassing license plate mistake in Ohio last year flew through the approval process with little to no discussion.(Associated Press/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Public records reveal the backward Wright Flyer at the center of an embarrassing license plate mistake in Ohio last year flew through the approval process with little to no discussion.

Emails and images provided to The Associated Press through a public records request show designers at the Ohio Department of Public Safety fussed over such issues as color saturation, centering and image placement.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tested the license plate’s lettering for readability. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike and Fran DeWine controlled the imagery’s overall messaging.

But the Wright brothers’ historic plane was pretty much there from the outset

