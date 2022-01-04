Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Hannah Archer

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Hannah Archer is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

She is a senior basketball player for the Lady Cadets of Fort Frye High School, and holds a 4.0 while being a member of the National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society and the Principals Cabinet.

The Lady Cadets are having a strong season, and Hannah’s three point shot is a huge reason why.

She has officially committed to Wheeling University to study biology and to play basketball for the Cardinals.

