Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department is asking for your help with an alleged catalytic converter theft.

According to the Vienna Police Department, a catalytic converter was allegedly stolen on Monday, January 3, 2021, at the Olive Garden around 3:36 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call the police department.

Their phone number is 304-295-8563.

