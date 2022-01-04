Advertisement

Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Police Department is asking for your help with an alleged catalytic converter theft.

According to the Vienna Police Department, a catalytic converter was allegedly stolen on Monday, January 3, 2021, at the Olive Garden around 3:36 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call the police department.

Their phone number is 304-295-8563.

