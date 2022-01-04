Advertisement

West Virginia starts new year with strong fiscal showing

West Virginia enters the new year with revenue collections at $394 million above estimates so...
West Virginia enters the new year with revenue collections at $394 million above estimates so far for fiscal 2022.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia enters the new year with revenue collections at $394 million above estimates so far for fiscal 2022.

Gov. Jim Justice says revenue collections for December were nearly $507 million, a whopping $124 million above estimates and the highest for the month since at least the 1970s.

Midway through the fiscal year, revenue collections have totaled $2.52 billion.

Personal income tax collections were $26.8 million above estimates for December and $117 million ahead for the first six months of the fiscal year.

Consumer sales tax receipts were $20.1 million above estimates, and severance tax collections from the production of coal, natural gas and oil were $30 million higher than estimates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin M. Williams, 26, of Buckhannon, was sentenced to two 1-10 year sentences to run...
Man who tried to cash stolen check in Vienna sentenced
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Playing in the Rose Parade is something Mr. White's always dreamed of.
Local educator’s dream comes true at Rose Parade
A gun and police tape.
One person dead following New Year’s Day shooting incident in Gallia County

Latest News

Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have filed a legal challenge to a West Virginia water...
Challenge filed to WVa permit for Mountain Valley Pipeline
Public records reveal the backward Wright Flyer at the center of an embarrassing license plate...
Records: Wrong Wright brothers plate flew through approval
Marshall University's new president, Brad Smith, is presented with a Kelly green jacket by...
Ex-Intuit CEO Brad Smith starts job as Marshall president
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OHIO) announced Tuesday morning he is COVID-19 positive.
Senator Rob Portman tests positive for COVID-19