W.J Cox becomes first female Lieutenant at Parkersburg Police Department

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - W.J Cox is making history in Parkersburg. She is the first female to become a Lieutenant at the Parkersburg Police Department.

“It didn’t take long for my coworkers to understand that, yes gender doesn’t matter I’m capable of doing the job and doing it just as well as they do,” Cox said.

“There are requirements on physical fitness, there are tests, there are challenges that have to be faced and you have to be mentally and physically prepared for those challenges.”

Cox is no stranger to challenge. She has been with the Parkersburg Police Department since 2008 and served as a U.S. Marine.

One challenge she has overcome while at the department is proving she is capable of not only doing her job as an officer but excelling at it.

“Sometimes, each of us brings a little different skill and talent to the table. Whenever there’s a female victim who may not feel comfortable speaking with a male officer about something very personal, very tragic that happened they often call on me and I speak with those women and help them to understand that all we’re here to do is to help them,” Cox said.

Prior to being a Lieutenant, Cox was a Patrol Officer, a Sergeant, and an Evidence Custodian with the Parkersburg Police. She says she’s prepared to continue to serve the people of Parkersburg in her new role and be a mentor to others.

“I would like to encourage any young women these days to not be held back by other people’s ideas, other people’s understandings or reservations,” Cox said.

“You can do anything you set your mind to. The only thing stopping you is yourself.”

