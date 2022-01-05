2022 Mid Term Election ballot preview for Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -2022 is a midterm election year and there will be a lot on the ballot in Wood County come May and November.

Wood County Commission Clerk Mark Rhodes said three Board of Education seats, County Sheriff, County Commissioner for District A, County Clerk, and Circuit Clerk will all be up for vote. The Parkersburg and Vienna bus levees will also be on the ballot and Rhodes says there is a possibility that the Wood County Board of Education will submit a bond levee.

As far as state-level seats, Rhodes said executive committees will also be on the ballot, two congressional seats, a state Senator seat for district three, and a house of delegates seat.

Rhodes said they typically see under a 30 percent voter turnout for primary elections and just under 40 percent for general elections. He said he hopes everyone comes out to the polls this year.

“One thing we do recommend is, if you have moved and you haven’t updated your address with us, you can do it online. But, if you actually show up for early voting, we can go ahead and get your address corrected and make sure you voted in the right precinct for the right person. And then update your record after the election that takes out the challenging part of it,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes said anyone interested in running for any election or submitting and issues can do so from January 10th through the 29th. Submissions, depending on the positions and issues can be done on the Wood County Clerk’s website, with the city of Vienna, or with the Secretary of State’s office.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.