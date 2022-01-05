Advertisement

Health officials informing people to prevent cervical cancer during January

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the CDC, over 12 thousand women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2018, and over four thousand of those women died.

“Cervical cancer is a preventable cancer,” says Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department clinical services director, Rebecca Eaton. “That’s the sad part about it is that people are still dying from it. And it’s an unnecessary death.”

Eaton says people can protect themselves from cervical cancer by getting the human papillomavirus (HPV) test and vaccine.

Officials recommend getting the vaccine as early as nine years old and to be tested for HPV by 25.

Ninety-nine percent of cervical cancer cases are linked to the virus.

Officials say to get checked often.

“Their system may have taken care of it,” says Eaton. “But it’s not a good idea to pretend that you’re that one that it’s going to take care of. Get the test, get your exam, make sure that you’re safe.”

Eaton says both women and men should get tested for the virus, as the cancer can develop in men in the mouth and throat.

Health officials also recommend that women get a pap smear every three years to monitor any cervical cancer presence.

The health department also asks that people wear teal this Friday for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

