National Science Foundation awards $880K for WVa projects

The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $880,000 for projects at West Virginia...
The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $880,000 for projects at West Virginia University and Fairmont State University.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $880,000 for projects at West Virginia University and Fairmont State University.

The awards total $889,849 and were announced Tuesday by the state’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito.

The individual awards include $749,693 to Fairmont State for a project to support low-income undergraduate students in science, technology, engineering and math disciplines.

Also, $90,156 goes to West Virginia University for a project to enhance understanding, modeling and forecasting of variations in the upper atmosphere.

The remaining $50,000 goes to WVU to develop a health care patient scheduling system to predict patient no-shows.

