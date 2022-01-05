Obituary: Allen, Ronald K.

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ronald K. Allen, 82, of St. Marys, West Virginia passed away at home Monday, January 3, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Ron was born July 19, 1939, in Ravenswood, West Virginia, a son of Don and Marge Roush Allen.

He graduated from Ravenswood High School in 1957, served in the Army Reserves and retired from Bayer Chemical Corp. after 37 years of service.

Ron was an avid outdoorsman with bass fishing with his sons and buddy, George Ward, being his favorite.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Allen; sister, Margie Seymour; granddaughter, Colleen Allen and grandson, Gable Stull.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Tammy Perkins Allen; two sons, Scott (DeeDee) Allen of Boonsboro, MD and Mike (Corinne) Allen of Alma, WV; one daughter, Kim Stull (John Hennes) of Marietta, OH; one sister, Donna Smith of Ravenswood, WV; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Journey Hospice, 314 S Wells St, Sistersville, WV 26175.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Ron’s family.

