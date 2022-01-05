Advertisement

Obituary: Anderson, Frank C.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Frank C. Anderson died on December 30, 2021. Frank was born on December 12, 1948. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Helen Anderson, the love of his life, Naomi Jean Pinkerton, and his siblings, James Winters and Alice Robinson.

He is survived by his sons, Shawn Collins (Robin) and Randall Wiggins II (Sarah), his siblings, William Anderson and Judith Masters, and his grandchildren, Brandon, Destiny, Aaron, Cody, and Delayna.

A memorial gathering and celebration of life is planned for 1:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the 19th Street Church of God. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to go toward memorial expenses.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

