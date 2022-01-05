Obituary: Atkinson, Esther Elizabeth (Schenkel)

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Esther Elizabeth (Schenkel) Atkinson, age 98, of Belpre, Ohio, died December 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother Clara Lucille (McVey) Schenkel, her father Clemence Jacob Schenkel Jr. and her husband Howard Gilbert Atkinson. Four brothers died during childhood, Kenneth Ray, Robert Wayne and twins Earl Gene and Merle Gene.

She is survived by one son, Jerry W. Schenkel, of Myrtle Beach and brother Randall Schenkel Jr., of New Port Richey, FL. In addition, she is survived by 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 grandsons and 1 step - goddaughter and 1 great grandson and 1 great granddaughter. Many surviving friends in the Belpre and Marietta area will miss her as well.

Esther retired from Nashua Photo of Coolville, Ohio, with more than 25 years of service. She was very active in Porterfield Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and enjoyed Bible Study with her Sunday School class.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 9, at Porterfield Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. Family and friends may assemble one half hour before the service begins. It is suggested that attendees wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to Porterfield Baptist Church.

