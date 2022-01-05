Obituary: Hearn, Eva Pearl

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Eva Pearl Hearn, 89, of Marietta, OH passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 10, 1932 in Bens Run, WV to the late Elmer P. and Delphia E. Northcraft Tice.

Eva was a longtime member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Fisher and three sons, John E. Hearn, Jr. (Marla), Jay A. Hearn (Vicki), Jeffrey A. Hearn (Jill); six grandchildren, Justin Hearn, Nicole Cline (Michael), Lisa Farrell (Brian Bennett), Zachary Hearn (fiancé, Lexie Sydenstricker), Darth Stalnaker (Amber) and Dylan Stalnaker; five great grandchildren, Cody and Camden Cline, JayLynn Farrell, Kaleb Southall, Grace Stalnaker; grand dog, Pix and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Hearn, Sr. and three siblings, Neva L. Kemp, Charles N. Tice and Gary L. Tice.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel with Pastor Same Greene officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

