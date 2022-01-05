Obituary: Keeney, Brooke Madison

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brooke Madison Keeney, 17, of Vienna, received her angel wings on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

She was born June 28, 2004, in Lakeland, FL, a daughter of Charlena “Charlie” and BJ Goble of Vienna and Charles Ryan Keeney III of Lakeland, FL.

Brooke was a beautiful person inside and out, that loved fiercely and made those surrounding her better people. She marched to the beat of her own drum with a sense of humor that could bring laughter and brightness to the darkest of rooms. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed by those who loved her. Brooke will be spending eternity with her loving creator. She enjoyed listening to music and singing. Brooke was a member of the Warehouse Church of Parkersburg and also was a family member of Harmony Ridge Recovery Center.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Taylor Keeney (Alyssa Garcia); sister, Rylan Keeney; maternal grandparents, Tamara Thomas & Don Salisbury; Kathryn Snyder; paternal grandparents, Susan and Charles Keeney; maternal grandparents, Pam and Bobby Goble; and several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Visitation from 3-5 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.

