Obituary: Kidwell, Della Mae

ROCKPORT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Della Mae Kidwell, 75, of Rockport, WV passed away January 4, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born February 10, 1946 in Kanawha County, WV, a daughter of the late Arthur L. Pettry and Verna M. Adkins.

Della is survived by her companion of 22 years, Wayne (Jack) West; 2 daughters, Robin (Martin) Starcher of Rockport and Stephanie Kidwell of Parkersburg; a son, Timothy S. (Ester) Kidwell of Sandyville, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Kidwell and two grandsons, Cody Kidwell and Greg Starcher.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Limestone Cemetery, with Pastor Casey Dawson officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.