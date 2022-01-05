Advertisement

Obituary: Kidwell, Della Mae

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Della Mae Kidwell Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKPORT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Della Mae Kidwell, 75, of Rockport, WV passed away January 4, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born February 10, 1946 in Kanawha County, WV, a daughter of the late Arthur L. Pettry and Verna M. Adkins.

Della is survived by her companion of 22 years, Wayne (Jack) West; 2 daughters, Robin (Martin) Starcher of Rockport and Stephanie Kidwell of Parkersburg; a son, Timothy S. (Ester) Kidwell of Sandyville, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Kidwell and two grandsons, Cody Kidwell and Greg Starcher.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Limestone Cemetery, with Pastor Casey Dawson officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its Covid-19 guidelines,...
CDC revises COVID-19 guidelines which impacts Wood County Schools
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Eva Pearl Hearn Obit
Obituary: Hearn, Eva Pearl
Mary Joanna Montgomery Obit
Obituary: Montgomery, Mary Joanna
Dominick Frank Meo Obit
Obituary: Meo, Dominick Frank
Brooke Madison Keeney Obit
Obituary: Keeney, Brooke Madison