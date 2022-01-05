Obituary: Montgomery, Mary Joanna

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Mary Joanna Montgomery, 67, of New Matamoras, OH passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her residence. She was born on June 15, 1954 in Wichita Falls, TX to the late Richard and Joan Beardmore Morris.

Mary was a 1972 graduate of Marietta High School and Marietta College in 1976. She was a teacher for Frontier Local Schools for 37 years, and was a member of Frontier Local Education Association. She was a member of the National Education Association and the Red Hats.

She is survived by two sons, Sean Montgomery of Marietta, OH and Josh Montgomery of Williamstown, WV; a sister, Peggy Morris of St. Marys, WV; three step sons, Jay, Darin and Steve Montgomery and her dog, Tater.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be observed with a memorial service to be held at 6 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with visitation to be held from 4 PM until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

