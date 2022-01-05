ODOT and West Virginia Division of Highways prepare for any snow accumulation

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The first major snowfall of the season is expected Thursday, ODOT crews are preparing roads for safe driving conditions.

ODOT Public Information Officer Ashley Rittenhouse said ODOT crews are pouring brine on roads in preparation for any snow or ice accumulation. This water and rock salt mixture help to make the roads less slick for drivers who will take to the roads tomorrow.

Rittenhouse said managers are monitoring the weather report and will deploy their snow plows if necessary. Rittenhouse says twenty snow plows are at the ready in Washington County.

“Keep an eye out for our trucks. They’re pretty easy to spot with those flashing lights on top especially. Give them plenty of room to work. Don’t crowd the plow,” Rittenhouse said.

“Just keep in mind that the trucks are typically going below the posted speed limit and that plow takes up quite a bit of room on the road.”

Rittenhouse said 46 ODOT plow trucks were hit last winter and that they want to bring that number drastically down.

“For that reason, we really just need to give our crews room to work. We really don’t want any of them to be hit. Certainly, that was a very high number last winter so we need people to pay attention.”

Rittenhouse said major routes like state route 50 and I -77 will be plowed first if there’s any snow build-up.

The West Virginia Division of Highways said they also have salt stockpiled, snowplows staffed and crews ready to work 24 hours a day to respond to any snow-related weather event that might arise.

“The Division of Highways is prepared for any oncoming weather event by having our employees staffed and scheduled for 24-hour shifts 7 days a week if necessary. Our trucks are mounted with snow-fighting equipment and our inventories are full and stockpiled,” said Joe Pack, P.E., Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.