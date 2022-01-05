Parkersburg YMCA adds new kids program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA in Parkersburg is unveiling a new area to their facility for kids.

The non-profit is adding a new children’s room.

The room is for kids ages six weeks to 12 years old.

Parkersburg YMCA chief executive officer, Jeff Olson, says that it is a good area to bring children together with their families who will be working out next door.

And it is a perfect place for kids to remain active and engaged.

“We want to engage them physically, we want to engage them emotionally, and we want to engage them cognitively. So, we have an opportunity for kids to work on their ABC’s, for kids to practice projects; we do a lot of science projects. Just keep them engaged mentally and physically,” says Olson.

Olson says that the new area cost around $70 thousand.

They put it all together from donations provided to them by their partners and the memberships they have.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.