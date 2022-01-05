Reno home reportedly engulfed in flames

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - A fire has been reported at a home in the 27000 block of State Route 7 in Washington County.

Sheriff Larry Mincks said around 12:40 Wednesday afternoon that a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. He said the fire had may have begun to spread to a neighboring home.

At least four fire departments have responded to the scene, including Reno VFD, Devola VFD, Fearing VFD, and Williamstown VFD.

Deputy sheriffs are also on scene.

