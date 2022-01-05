Advertisement

Reno home reportedly engulfed in flames

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - A fire has been reported at a home in the 27000 block of State Route 7 in Washington County.

Sheriff Larry Mincks said around 12:40 Wednesday afternoon that a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. He said the fire had may have begun to spread to a neighboring home.

At least four fire departments have responded to the scene, including Reno VFD, Devola VFD, Fearing VFD, and Williamstown VFD.

Deputy sheriffs are also on scene.

We have a reporter heading there and will have more as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its Covid-19 guidelines,...
CDC revises COVID-19 guidelines which impacts Wood County Schools
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

An annual media preview of the upcoming West Virginia legislative session will be a...
Media preview of WVa legislative session to be held remotely
The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $880,000 for projects at West Virginia...
National Science Foundation awards $880K for WVa projects
Health officials informing people to prevent cervical cancer during January
Health officials informing people to prevent cervical cancer during January
OVU sued
WTAP News @ 10 - ovu