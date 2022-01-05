Advertisement

Vehicle pursuit leads to the arrest of Gallipolis man

An overnight car chase on January 4, 2022 led to the arrest of a Gallipolis man.
An overnight car chase on January 4, 2022 led to the arrest of a Gallipolis man.(Storyblocks)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - An overnight car chase on January 4, 2022 led to the arrest of a Gallipolis man.

Deputies from the Gallipolis Police Department tried to initiate a traffic stop by turning on their emergency lights on Jackson Pike at the intersection of Buhl Morton Road in Green Township.

However, the driver of the vehicle, Bobby Gullett, of Gallipolis, didn’t cooperate and began to flee from the police. The pursuit continued for over 30 miles before the deputies were able to deploy a tire deflation device, which caused the car to go off the road into a cornfield.

In the cornfield, Gullett was taken into custody by the deputies. Gullett is returning to prison as he has been in and out of it his entire adult life.

Mr. Gullett is currently incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail and charges are forthcoming in the Gallipolis Municipal Court after consultation with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its Covid-19 guidelines,...
CDC revises COVID-19 guidelines which impacts Wood County Schools
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

WVDOT crews work to clear roads after winter storm
WVDOT prepares for potential snow
Mobile home in the 27000 block of State Route 7 burned Wednesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Firefighters put out Reno mobile home fire
An annual media preview of the upcoming West Virginia legislative session will be a...
Media preview of WVa legislative session to be held remotely
The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $880,000 for projects at West Virginia...
National Science Foundation awards $880K for WVa projects