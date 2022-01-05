Vehicle pursuit leads to the arrest of Gallipolis man

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - An overnight car chase on January 4, 2022 led to the arrest of a Gallipolis man.

Deputies from the Gallipolis Police Department tried to initiate a traffic stop by turning on their emergency lights on Jackson Pike at the intersection of Buhl Morton Road in Green Township.

However, the driver of the vehicle, Bobby Gullett, of Gallipolis, didn’t cooperate and began to flee from the police. The pursuit continued for over 30 miles before the deputies were able to deploy a tire deflation device, which caused the car to go off the road into a cornfield.

In the cornfield, Gullett was taken into custody by the deputies. Gullett is returning to prison as he has been in and out of it his entire adult life.

Mr. Gullett is currently incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail and charges are forthcoming in the Gallipolis Municipal Court after consultation with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office.

