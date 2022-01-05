Warren High School boys basketball team beats Fort Frye

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Warren Warriors defeated the Fort Frye cadets on Tuesday night.

The game started out slow, with the teams exchanging scores until Warren was able to take a lead and never look back, winning 57-24.

The Fort Frye Cadets were down a few players and Warren was able to capitalize on their absences.

The Warriors were led by Trent Taylor who finished the night with 23 points.

