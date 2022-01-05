Advertisement

Warren High School boys basketball team beats Fort Frye

Warren beats Fort Frye
Warren beats Fort Frye(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Warren Warriors defeated the Fort Frye cadets on Tuesday night.

The game started out slow, with the teams exchanging scores until Warren was able to take a lead and never look back, winning 57-24.

The Fort Frye Cadets were down a few players and Warren was able to capitalize on their absences.

The Warriors were led by Trent Taylor who finished the night with 23 points.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Benjamin M. Williams, 26, of Buckhannon, was sentenced to two 1-10 year sentences to run...
Man who tried to cash stolen check in Vienna sentenced
Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft
A gun and police tape.
One person dead following New Year’s Day shooting incident in Gallia County

Latest News

WILLIAMSTOWN BEATS RITCHIE
Williamstown boys basketball team beats Ritchie County
Cyrus Traugh had 24 points in a Parkersburg South victory over University
Scoreboard: January 4, 2022
Federal Hocking at Belpre
WTAP News @ 11 - Federal Hocking at Belpre
Warren at Fort Frye
WTAP News @ 11 - Warren at Fort Frye