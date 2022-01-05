Williamstown boys basketball team beats Ritchie County
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The Williamstown Yellowjackets defeated the Ritchie County rebels on Tuesday night.
The Yellowjackets opened up the scoring with a three pointer from Parker Schramm and held the lead the rest of the way.
Williamstown continues their championship defense with their 60-49 win tonight.
Alex Irvin led the way for Williamstown with 17 points, while Parker Schramm totaled 15 in the win for the Jackets.
