Advertisement

Williamstown boys basketball team beats Ritchie County

WILLIAMSTOWN BEATS RITCHIE
WILLIAMSTOWN BEATS RITCHIE(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets defeated the Ritchie County rebels on Tuesday night.

The Yellowjackets opened up the scoring with a three pointer from Parker Schramm and held the lead the rest of the way.

Williamstown continues their championship defense with their 60-49 win tonight.

Alex Irvin led the way for Williamstown with 17 points, while Parker Schramm totaled 15 in the win for the Jackets.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Benjamin M. Williams, 26, of Buckhannon, was sentenced to two 1-10 year sentences to run...
Man who tried to cash stolen check in Vienna sentenced
Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft
A gun and police tape.
One person dead following New Year’s Day shooting incident in Gallia County

Latest News

Warren beats Fort Frye
Warren High School boys basketball team beats Fort Frye
Cyrus Traugh had 24 points in a Parkersburg South victory over University
Scoreboard: January 4, 2022
Federal Hocking at Belpre
WTAP News @ 11 - Federal Hocking at Belpre
Warren at Fort Frye
WTAP News @ 11 - Warren at Fort Frye