Williamstown boys basketball team beats Ritchie County

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets defeated the Ritchie County rebels on Tuesday night.

The Yellowjackets opened up the scoring with a three pointer from Parker Schramm and held the lead the rest of the way.

Williamstown continues their championship defense with their 60-49 win tonight.

Alex Irvin led the way for Williamstown with 17 points, while Parker Schramm totaled 15 in the win for the Jackets.

