Advertisement

WVDOT prepares for potential snow

The WVDOT says they have salt stockpiled, snowplows staffed, and crews ready to work 24 hours a day to respond to any snow-related weather event that might arise.
WVDOT crews work to clear roads after winter storm
WVDOT crews work to clear roads after winter storm
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says they have salt stockpiled, snowplows staffed, and crews ready to work 24 hours a day to respond to any snow-related weather event that might arise.

Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow in the Mountain State from Thursday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 7.

“Our trucks are mounted with snow-fighting equipment and our inventories are full and stockpiled,” said Joe Pack, Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations.

New machinery in the battle against snow and ice include 185 new snowplows purchased through funding provided by Gov. Jim Justice, according to the WVDOT.

Officials said crews are on standby to work around the clock, seven days a week if necessary to clear snow and ice from West Virginia roadways.

Pack urged motorists to give snowplows a wide berth as they do their jobs on the highway.

“If drivers see one of our plows on the road the best thing they can do is give us lots of space,” Pack said. “It is a dangerous activity, we are distributing material out of the truck, and it allows our driver to be able to perform their job duties.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its Covid-19 guidelines,...
CDC revises COVID-19 guidelines which impacts Wood County Schools
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Phillips family adds fourth baby on New Year’s Day
Vienna Police Dept. asking for help with alleged catalytic converter theft
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Fire breaks out in Broadway Avenue apartment complex
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

An overnight car chase on January 4, 2022 led to the arrest of a Gallipolis man.
Vehicle pursuit leads to the arrest of Gallipolis man
Mobile home in the 27000 block of State Route 7 burned Wednesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Firefighters put out Reno mobile home fire
An annual media preview of the upcoming West Virginia legislative session will be a...
Media preview of WVa legislative session to be held remotely
The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $880,000 for projects at West Virginia...
National Science Foundation awards $880K for WVa projects