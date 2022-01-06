Congressman David McKinley meets at VFM Post to help find solutions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veteran issues are a problem in West Virginia and even nationwide.

Tuesday, Congressman, David McKinley, met with some veterans to help find a solution.

The meeting was in Parkersburg where McKinley spoke to veterans who face these issues.

McKinley said he felt it was important to be able to get different points of view from those who have experienced these troubles.

Some expressed their troubles being response time. The VA claims process and the training for claim handlers.

McKinley believes they have taken a step in the right direction and he hopes to keep building from here.

“I want to get back. We’re developing closer now then we’re going to have a meeting in Huntington and we’re going to dive deeper into this so we come up with a solution. Something we can present in congress as a bill,” McKinley said.

The group will be meeting again at a later date with the “Huntington West Virginia Veterans Affairs Office” to try and reach a solution.

