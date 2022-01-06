Goodwill opens retail location and Prosperity Center in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday morning, a crowd gathered to shop and to celebrate the opening of a new Goodwill.

The new facility is located on Pike Street across from Aldi.

Over 100 customers were on-site within the first 30 seconds of opening.

Megan Diehl is the Director of Marketing and Communications for Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley.

She says the organization was very excited to expand the footprint they already have in Wood County.

The new Goodwill includes a retail facility, but also a Prosperity Center... only the second such facility in the state.

Diehl says the Center “will allow on-site and virtual training programs, open enrollment for job placement, and a one-stop-shop for career needs.”

Diehl says Goodwill is always hiring.

They offer open interviews on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.