MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Groves Avenue (Slaughterhouse Hill) is currently closed due to two water main breaks.

Repairs are expected to be complete around 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Groves Avenue will reopen at that time.

Updates will be posted online: https://www.facebook.com/citymariettaohio/

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.