Holiday traffic sets record on West Virginia Turnpike
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Turnpike has set a record for holiday travel.
The State Department of Transportation says that from Dec. 22 to Jan 2, nearly 1.3 million vehicles went through the Turnpike’s toll booths.
That’s a 27% increase from a year ago. Both Christmas and New Year’s Day fell on weekends in 2021.
Traffic also was up nearly 8% compared to the 2019 holiday season, which occurred prior to the start of the pandemic.
The Turnpike also saw a big leap in traffic numbers during Thanksgiving week in November compared with the same week in 2020.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.