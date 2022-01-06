Advertisement

Holiday traffic sets record on West Virginia Turnpike

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Turnpike has set a record for holiday travel.

The State Department of Transportation says that from Dec. 22 to Jan 2, nearly 1.3 million vehicles went through the Turnpike’s toll booths.

That’s a 27% increase from a year ago. Both Christmas and New Year’s Day fell on weekends in 2021.

Traffic also was up nearly 8% compared to the 2019 holiday season, which occurred prior to the start of the pandemic.

The Turnpike also saw a big leap in traffic numbers during Thanksgiving week in November compared with the same week in 2020.

