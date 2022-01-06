How the next Parkersburg police chief will be chosen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following the retirement of Joe Martin, the Parkersburg Police Department is looking for a permanent police chief.

We spoke to Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce about how the new chief will be chosen.

It’s is a high profile position that’s going to take more heads than one to choose. In fact, Joyce created an advisory group for just that.

Joyce elaborated on who that consists of.

“..., some folks from inside the city, personnel, the city attorney, and I’ve got some folks just from the general public, residents of Parkersburg, who are going to help in the selection process…,”

Joyce is also hoping for a career law enforcement professional to take part.

The plan is for the advisory group to interview eligible candidates. They’ll then make recommendations to Joyce, who conducts the next round of interviews. Finally, city council votes.

Joyce said, “Really for me it comes down to competency, character, and chemistry.”

Chemistry meaning how a candidate interacts with people like police officers, city council, and the community.

Of course there are other basic requirements like being a sworn and commissioned officer. Joyce added that, on top of that, there’s looking for someone who has a minimum of eight years of progressive law enforcement experience with some supervisory components.

The size of the applicant pool so far looks promising.

“..., people are applying. We got applications already. We put the job out this week and we’ve already got a dozen or more applications and I suspect that we’ll get some more,” Joyce said.

The application deadline is January 28th.

