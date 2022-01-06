Local sports cancellations: click here for the latest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ahead of Thursday’s expected snow a few local high school sporting events have been cancelled.

-Parkersburg girls basketball at Hurricane has been canceled.

-Williamstown boys basketball at home against Calhoun has been canceled.

-Parkersburg South boys basketball at Morgantown has been canceled and rescheduled for February 1, 2022.

-Parkersburg South wrestling at home against Point Pleasant has been canceled.

-Parkersburg South swimming at West Virginia University has been canceled.

-Marietta Middle School girls basketball at home against Pleasants County Middle School.

We’ll keep you updated if there are anymore cancellations of scheduled sporting events.

