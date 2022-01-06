Marietta reserves areas for Christmas tree and wreath disposal

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Some people might still be wondering where they can get rid of their Christmas trees and wreaths.

The city is providing areas for Marietta residents to recycle their live Christmas trees.

Residents can drop them off near the dumpsters at either Gold Star Park on Harmar Hill or Indian Acres.

Marietta mayor, Josh Schlicher, says that doing this is helpful for the environment.

“I think it’s all important that our small community plays a part in that. And really, just overall, we’re kind of lucky in this area. We’ve got ample space over at waste management over at their landfill probably for the next 50 years,” says Schlicher.

Residents can also take their trees to Greenleaf Landscapes where you will need to go inside the garden center to get a ticket.

