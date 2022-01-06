Advertisement

Marietta reserves areas for Christmas tree and wreath disposal

Marietta reserves areas for Christmas tree and wreath disposal
Marietta reserves areas for Christmas tree and wreath disposal(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Some people might still be wondering where they can get rid of their Christmas trees and wreaths.

The city is providing areas for Marietta residents to recycle their live Christmas trees.

Residents can drop them off near the dumpsters at either Gold Star Park on Harmar Hill or Indian Acres.

Marietta mayor, Josh Schlicher, says that doing this is helpful for the environment.

“I think it’s all important that our small community plays a part in that. And really, just overall, we’re kind of lucky in this area. We’ve got ample space over at waste management over at their landfill probably for the next 50 years,” says Schlicher.

Residents can also take their trees to Greenleaf Landscapes where you will need to go inside the garden center to get a ticket.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its Covid-19 guidelines,...
CDC revises COVID-19 guidelines which impacts Wood County Schools
Ohio Valley University being sued by food service company
Mobile home in the 27000 block of State Route 7 burned Wednesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Firefighters put out Reno mobile home fire
Brooke Madison Keeney Obit
Obituary: Keeney, Brooke Madison
Ronald K. Allen Obit
Obituary: Allen, Ronald K.

Latest News

David McKinley
Congressman David McKinley meets at VFM Post to help find solutions
During a recent routine inspection, crews found a deficiency in the existing stormwater pipe...
Groves Avenue in Marietta closed due to two water main breaks
Kids play a dodgeball game at the new gym at the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County
New gym at Boys and Girls Club of Washington County allowing kids, community members be active throughout the winter
Ahead of Thursday’s expected snow a few local high school sporting events have been cancelled.
Local sports cancellations: click here for the latest