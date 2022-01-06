New gym at Boys and Girls Club of Washington County allowing kids, community members be active throughout the winter

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Winter weather doesn’t mean activities like basketball and volleyball need to end. Thanks to the new indoor facility at the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, these sports can go on year-round.

Becca Johnson, Executive Director of the Washington County Boys and Girls Club said the new indoor gym is already being used for many different activities for the club’s kids and for many community members this winter.

Open gym basketball for our teen members is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day starting January 24th.

Tumbling classes begin on January 11th and will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Line dancing is every Monday from 5:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for kid and adult members.

Several volleyball and basketball groups are also taking advantage of this new indoor gym.

Johnson said allowing people the opportunity to be active through the winter aligns perfectly with their mission of helping people maintain a healthy mind, body and soul.

“We didn’t have another space at all for kids to play in. They would have to go outside,” Johnsonsaid.

“This time of year, since we do have this nice conditioned space, heat and air conditioning, we can have kids come in and play in the afternoon. They’ve been in school all day, they’ve been sitting down. They come in here they are playing basketball, they’re playing broomball, dodgeball, which of course is a classic favorite, and getting out and getting to move. Some kids need that.”

In addition to the new gym, the club also has a new fitness room, a community activity room, a laundry room and a kitchen. All of this was part of a fundraising project the club completed this past spring.

Johnson says people interested in these activities should sign up by visiting their website or building located on Lancaster Street in Marietta. Nonmembers can also rent the gym space by visiting their website as well.

