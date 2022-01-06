Obituary: Arnold, Marvin Dean

ARNOLDSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marvin Dean Arnold, 78, of Arnoldsburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on January 5, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on February 15, 1943, in Stinson, WV, a son of the late Glen Ray and Vesta Starcher Arnold.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mildred Beckett Arnold; son Phillip (Stacey) Arnold of Arnoldsburg, WV; grandchildren Caden Arnold (Brooklynn) Arnold of Ripley, WV; Shayla (Ray) Davis of Arnoldsburg, WV; and Tori Arnold of Arnoldsburg, WV. Marvin was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Danica, Seanna, and Walker Arnold and Brantley and Ainsley Davis. Marvin’s surviving brothers are Randall (Mila) Arnold of Arnoldsburg, WV; Larry Arnold of Akron, Ohio; and Kenny (Debbie) Arnold of Arnoldsburg, WV; his sisters are Deloris Brenneman of Akron, Ohio and Barbara (Pete) Freed of Millstone, WV; mother-in-law, Thelma Beckett; and numerous nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Stephen Arnold; father-in-law, Otis Beckett; brothers-in-law, George Brenneman; Marlin Beckett, and Jerry Beckett; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Arnold.

Marvin was a retired equipment operator, working many years as a pipe liner, most of which were for Houchin Construction of Arnolsburg, WV. His favorite pastime was coon hunting with family and friends, and spending time with his wonderful family and friends, and spending time with his wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was very special to him and he cherished every member.

During Marvin’s extended illness, he expressed his appreciation to everyone or the love and prayers, cards, food, and visits, especially member of Louis Chapel United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Roger Carter and Rev. Shelly Mace officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Sand Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

