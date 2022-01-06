Obituary: Coram, George Thomas “Tom”

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - George Thomas “Tom” Coram, 72, of Vienna died January 5, 2022 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. He was born on August 25, 1949 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Joseph M. and Lyda Matheny Coram.

Tom was the 2nd generation of the family owned Coram’s Grocery in Parkersburg and gave much of his time serving the community. He volunteered often in the Lubeck community, was passionate about helping the Sheltered Workshop and he and his father were devoted to the Belpre School Sports programs.

He is survived by his wife, Betty M. Coram; three daughters, Kristen (Todd) Coram-Volpe of New Martinsville, JoJo Coram Hendershot of Marietta, Chrissy (Tony) Maxey of Reedsville, OH; one son, George Thomas “Tommy” (Heather) Coram, II of Parkersburg; nine grandchildren, Kaela, Eli, Harmony, Garrett, D.J., Caity, Allisyn, Danielle, Devon; five great grandchildren; one brother, Lewis Jack (Diane) Coram of Lubeck; one sister, Mary Ann Windland.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Coram

Funeral services will be Monday 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden.

Visitation will be held Sunday 2-4 pm at the funeral home.

