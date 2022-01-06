Obituary: Godfrey, Rodney Keith

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sergeant Major, Rodney Keith Godfrey, 68, of Grantsville, WV, passed gently from this earth on December 27, 2021, at his home with his family and close friends by his side.

He was was born to Flora Evelyn Starkey and Donald Hale Godfrey on October 11, 1953, in Calhoun County, West Virginia.

Rod was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother, Colonel Larry James Godfrey MD, and granddaughter Courtney Paige Hall. He leaves behind his sister, Shannon Riffle and 2 nieces.

Left to cherish Rod’s memory and many life’s lessons are daughters, Cristy D. Godfrey (Parkersburg), Leanne C. Godfrey (Arkansas), and sons Jeremy K. Godfrey (Parkersburg), and Marc E. Godfrey (Delaware). Rod was the proud papaw of nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He also had many unofficial grandchildren that he considered family. Rod accomplished much in his time, but the thing he was most proud of was his family, especially his children.

It was Rod’s dream to return to Grantsville and care for his father. Don and Rod spent many wonderful years together after Rod purchased a farm on Pine Creek in 2011, following his retirement from the Army. He loved the people in Calhoun County and spent time with friends every chance he had. When he had to place his father in long term care, he rarely missed a day with him, until COVID stopped him. You could often find Rod taking food to the long-term care staff who cared for his father, and even had cook outs for them. Many people came to him in hard times, and he was always happy to help.

Rodney had a long list of accomplishments including and not limited to, Army and National Guard: 33 years of service (Communication Security Specialist), Martial Arts Black Belt, Ham Radio Operator and Instructor, MARS: Military Auxiliary Response System, Water Protection Resource Team, Summer Youth Program Supervisor (Grantsville, WV), National Geographic Doomsday Preppers (To Communicate Is To Survive) developed and directed a segment with National Geographic, Owner/Operator Pine Creek Farms, and the list goes on.

Rodney always said he was blessed to come back home after all his running, this was his ground zero. Per Rods wishes, he will be cremated with no funeral. There will be a Celebration of Life and a grave side service with full Military Honors at a future date. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, is honored to be entrusted with the final arrangements of Rod. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

