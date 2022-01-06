Obituary: McCullough, Larry Gene

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Larry Gene McCullough, 64 of Davisville passed away January 5, 2022 at his residence.

He was born December 20, 1957 in Parkersburg the son of Robert and Elsie Abels McCullough of Parkersburg.

He was a 1976 graduate of Parkersburg High School and had been employed by The Stork Bakery, Fenton Glass and Astorg Auto. He was a talented musician playing the Mandolin with the Crossing Paths Band at one time. He loved cars and loved dirt track racing and had raced at one time. He loved keeping busy and tinkering with small engines. He was a member of the Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary Ann Tanner McCullough of Davisville; His children, Robert “Robbie” McCullough (Andrea) of Davisville and Shelley Walker (Timmothy) of Parkersburg; His grandchildren, Evan, Hunter and Alyvia McCullough and Nicolas and Owen Walker. One sister, Mary Hopkins of Parkersburg and one brother, Thomas McCullough (Dee) of Gallopolis, OH. and his nephews, Bobby and Cody Hopkins.

He was preceded in death by his brother in law, Kenneth Hopkins.Funeral services will be Monday at 12:00pm at the Cedar Grove United Methodist Church with Reverend Brian Boley officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-8pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg and at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, The Strecker Cancer Center, Dr. Cawley and Dr. Bhati for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

