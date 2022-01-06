Obituary: Nutt, Vernita Irene

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vernita Irene Nutt, 87 of Parkersburg, passed away January 6, 2022 at her residence. She was born September 25, 1935 in Ritchie County, a daughter of the late William R. and Grace Haynes Clark.

Mrs. Nutt was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church where she was a 50 year member of The Builders class. She also worked with the Exceptional Class. Irene was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 14 where she served as Past Worthy Matron and Grand Representative to North Carolina and Maine and a member of the Bethany White Shrine of Jerusalem. She was also a member of the Parkersburg Woman’s Club. Irene enjoyed crafting, travelling and loved her family dearly.

Surviving is her children: Janice Brigner of Parkersburg Russell Nutt (Joan) of Salem and Duane Nutt of Parkersburg, sisters Veda Bradford (William) of Shinnston and Joy Lanham (Ross) of Elizabeth and brother Olis Clark (Naomi) of Macfarlan.

She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Amanda Stilgenbauer (Christine), Justin Nutt and Josh Nutt along with six great-grandchildren: Nakia Bracy, Kaleigh Nutt, Jacob Nutt, Lucas Nutt, Athena Modesitt and Mason Modesitt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence W. Nutt in 2019, sister Lorena Woodford and brothers Oren and Keldon Clark.

Funeral services will be Saturday 11AM at the Christ United Methodist Church 715 16th St. Parkersburg, WV 26101 with Reverend Sue Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday 5-8PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 1601 2nd Ave. Charleston, WV 25387 or The American Cancer Society 3508 Staunton Ave SE Charleston, WV 25314.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and caregiver Kim Doddrill for the care and compassion shown to Mrs. Nutt during her sickness.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

