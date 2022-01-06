Obituary: Spader, Roy Donald

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roy Donald Spader, 79, of Vienna, passed away January 2, 2022 at Stonerise in Parkersburg. He is no longer weak or frail and most certainly in the arms of his beloved parents, Ewald “Ed” Spader and Anna Jelinek Spader.

Roy graduated with Parkersburg High School class of 1960, joined the U.S. Marine Corp. in 1961 and graduated from WVU in 1967. He is best remembered as a regular member of the team at 19th St. Country Club, but was famously “not here” when he received a phone call. Roy loved his family, life, his friends, playing golf and any beach.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lynne Harford Spader; daughter, Kristina Spader; son, Joseph Spader; three grandchildren, Keiran, Cleo and Anna Spader; one great-grandson, Kaiden Spader; three brothers, James (Dona) of Belpre, OH, Allan (Diana) of St. Simons, GA and Bruce (Laura) of Cary, NC; and his special cousin, Karen Lynch (Joe) of Pt. Pleasant, NJ.

At Roy’s request there will be no funeral but the family will have a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 4, 2022 starting at 1 pm at the Buzzy Dils Riverfront Park.

In lieu of flowers, it was Roy’s request that donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna.

