Obituary: Wycoff Jr., John H.

PALESTINE, W.Va. (WTAP) - John H. Wycoff, Jr., 84, of Palestine, WV, passed away January 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Born in Reedy, WV, he was raised by the late Woodward McCoy. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son John H. Wycoff III, and a brother Richard Wycoff.

He attended school in Cincinnati, Ohio, and enjoyed bowling, being on several leagues when he was younger. He worked in restaurant maintenance, working for White Castle for over 30 years. John was a Baptist by faith.

John is survived by his wife Charlie Wycoff, a son Jeff Wycoff and wife Jane, a daughter Jackie Shaw, 9 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, with funeral services at 2:00 pm. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

