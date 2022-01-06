UPDATE: Third water main break occurs in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release, Marietta is experiencing a third water main break in the Harmar Hill/676 area.

This water service outage will affect a large portion of Harmar Hill. (From Edgewood Drive all the way out to the Washington County Career Center.)

Crews are working quickly to remedy the situation.

A water boil advisory will be issued when water service is restored. Residents have been notified by WashCoALERT.

Call 740-374-6864 with any questions.

Original Story: January 6, 2022, at 4:22 p.m.

Groves Avenue (Slaughterhouse Hill) is currently closed due to two water main breaks.

Repairs are expected to be complete around 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Groves Avenue will reopen at that time.

Updates will be posted online: https://www.facebook.com/citymariettaohio/

