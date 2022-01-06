Advertisement

West Virginia high schools to show off academic skills

Teams from West Virginia high schools will participate in a new academic competition to test...
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Teams from West Virginia high schools will participate in a new academic competition to test their knowledge on a variety of subjects.

State education officials announced Wednesday that the West Virginia Academic Showdown is based on the popular History Bowl format.

Twenty-nine teams from 19 schools will meet in regional competitions. The first match is scheduled for Jan. 15 at Marshall University.

Other competitions will be held Jan. 22 at Shepherd University, Jan. 29 at West Virginia University, Feb. 12 at Concord University and Feb. 19 at West Virginia State University.

The state championship will be held on March 25 at the Culture Center in Charleston.?

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

