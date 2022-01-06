Advertisement

West Virginia wants to administer 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he will ask the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for permission to offer a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines to residents 50 and older as well as to essential workers.

At a news conference Thursday, Justice pointed to Israel, which last month became one of the first countries to approve a fourth vaccine dose for people.

Justice’s request comes as West Virginia set a pandemic record for the number of daily positive coronavirus cases.

The 3,345 confirmed cases reported Thursday were 29% higher than the previous mark of 2,585 cases set last Friday.

