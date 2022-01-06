WVDOH facing first snowfall of the season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday across the Mid-Ohio Valley, drivers experienced the first major snowfall of the season.

District Three Engineer for West Virginia Division of Highways, Justin Smith, says that on Wednesday they pretreated the main arterial roads like US-50 and I-77 with a brine solution. He says that the brine helps “melt the first inch or so of snow.”

Smith says WVDOH has 102 trucks with plows and spreaders and 21,000 tons of salt available.

While many industries are experiencing a shortage of workers this season due to the pandemic, Smith says WVDOH is nearly fully staffed. Only 8 of 465 workers are currently out due to COVID-19.

Last year at this time, Smith says they had already used 45-50% of their budget. This year... just 2%.

Smith says, with this being the first snow event of the season, it’s important to remember basic safety while on the roads.

He says, “Don’t crowd the plows, stay back 100 feet.” He says these vehicles carry a heavy load and “if you get hit by one or you hit one... you’ll pay the price for it... They’ll win in a collision.”

