8-year-old’s dogs rescued from cave on Gov. Justice’s farm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two dogs were rescued on Gov. Justice’s farm after they were chasing a bear and fell 100 feet into a cave, officials said.

A pack of bear dogs chased a bear from Zenith onto a property owned by Justice Family Farms on Dec. 30, 2021, according to a Facebook post by the West Virginia Natural Resources Police.

Officers said the hunters lost track of the dogs and, after arriving at their last known location, realized the dogs had fallen into a cave while chasing the bear.

The post says the hunters called for assistance after discussing the situation and the magnitude of the solutions.

Gov. Justice, after being brought up to speed on the dilemma, was adamant about doing what was necessary to rescue the dogs, officials said.

Monroe County Volunteer Fire Department, Stat EMS, and the Natural Resource Police were called to the scene, according to the post.

Officers said the Fire Department deployed the equipment needed to repel into the shaft, including a series of ropes, carabiners, and a tripod.

Chief Jameson repelled down nearly 70 feet when he encountered the bear sitting on a cave ledge 15 feet below him, the post says.

However, the dogs were another 15 feet below the bear, officials said.

After a few scary minutes, Chief Jameson said the bear jumped off the ledge and continued down another shaft of the cave.

The post says Chief Jameson found both dogs alive at the bottom of the cave and rigged the digs with a harness and hoisted one by one back to the surface.

During this time, Chief Jameson said the bear kept coming back in the cave room to see if its unwanted guests had left.

After both dogs were safe on the surface, Chief Jameson was hoisted back up to complete the rescue, the post says.

The overall rescue took approximately 45 minutes.

The two dogs, Wyatt and Minnie, had fallen 100 feet to the floor of the cave, officials said.

Minnie sustained some tissue damage around her eye, and Wyatt broke his pelvis in the fall, according to the post.

Thankfully, both dogs will recover in a few weeks.

The post says the dog’s owner, 8-year-old Conner, was very excited to have his dogs back safe and sound.

Gov. Justice, who has hunting dogs of his own, was very glad of the situation’s outcome.

