Academic Achiever of the Week: Zoe Daugherty

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Zoe Daugherty, senior at Williamstown High School, currently holds a high school GPA of 4.0.

She says she leans more towards the humanities side of school opposed to the S.T.E.M side of it. Zoe plans to study music and has big dreams for what she thinks she can accomplish in the future.

“My wildest dream is I think I would want to score a movie is my big pie in the sky type thing,” Daugherty said.

She says she is excited for the future but is trying to cherish the moments she has now.

“I’m excited about college and what lies beyond but I don’t want to leave my high school orchestra just because it’s fun and I don’t want to leave Ms. Clarke,” said Zoe.

Daugherty says Ms. Clarke is one of the most influential and helpful people in her high school career and she has already began helping her future as well.

“Ms. Clarke definitely she’s been there, she’s an orchestra director, and she’s been there for me every step of the way and she’s been helping me through the college audition process which is difficult,” Daugherty said.

Zoe is currently considering attending Ohio University.

