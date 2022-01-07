American Red Cross blood donations see a slight climb

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross held five blood drives that were hosted by Suddenlink.

The drives raise 130 units of blood. According to Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director of American Red Cross Ohio River Valley, says each unit can save up to three lives so those 130 units can save over 300 lives.

These are a lot of lives that can be saved but Kesselring says we still need more supply.

“Our inventory levels are so low right now. And it’s really very important to remind people that if they have the opportunity at all to give blood that they come out and do that right now. There is no substitute for human blood,” Kesselring said.

If people are willing to donate blood you can sign up at RedCross.org, and for those who aren’t eligible to donate blood the Red Cross is also seeking volunteers to help at RedCross.org.

