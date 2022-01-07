Family pet killed and mobile home destroyed in Wesley Township fire

WESLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - A family pet was killed on Friday afternoon in a fire that destroyed a trailer in Wesley Township.

The family living at the property said it noticed smoke coming from down by the trailer. That’s when they say they saw the whole trailer engulfed in flames.

Jeff Nelson who owns the property says his son and his girlfriend live trailer house part-time when they visit him at his home.

Nelson says that no people were injured in the fire, but a dog sadly perished.

”They had a little dog, which was harder on them then losing the trailer and their clothes and everything,” Nelson said.

The Wesley and Barlow Fire Departments were out on the scene but say they are not sure what caused the fire at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.