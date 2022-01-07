Obituary: Brown, Jack W.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jack W. Brown, 82, of Parkersburg, WV passed away January 7, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born June 21, 1939 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Albert and Mary Battin Brown. Jack was a Corporal in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. He retired from E.I. Dupont as a mechanic in Teflon. He was also the pastor of Calvary Mission church for several years and touched many, many lives. Jack was a big WVU Mountaineer fan.

He is survived by his wife, Lucy Argiro Brown; one daughter, Rebecca Young (Kenny) of Parkersburg; one son, Jason Brown (Lexi) of Berkeley Springs; five grandchildren, Dustin Flanagan (Kelly), Anthony Flanagan, Jesse Young, Mindi-Jo Young, Sarah Beth Murray (Chris), and Sophia Mullen (Kyle); 11 great-grandchildren, Braydon and Leandrea Flanagan whom he raised, Eden and Piper Flanagan, Finley Jo Young, Scout and Rigley Young, Maven Young, and Trot and Torren Murray; one sister, Kay “Cookie” Horton, of Parkersburg; one brother, Gene Brown of Ravenswood; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Green; one brother, Don Brown; two sisters, Irene Harper and Mary Ann Richmond.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. Parkersburg with Pastors John Vermilyen and Dustin McMillan officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

