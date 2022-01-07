Obituary: Gibson, Linda Pernell

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Linda Pernell Gibson, 79, of Williamstown passed away January 5, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Belpre Campus.

She was born August 31, 1942 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Delbert O. and Edith Potts Pernell.

Linda graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1960. She retired in 2004 from CSX as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Parkersburg where she was a member of The Daughters of The King.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Gibson; one son, Mark Swaim of Chicago; two step-daughters, Nora Norris of Glen Dale, WV and Virginia Gibson of Bridgeville, PA; and six grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Michael Swaim; and one brother, Charles Pernell.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Trinity Episcopal Church with The Very Reverend Paul Hicks as Celebrant. Burial of her cremains will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 430 Juliana St. Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Gibson family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.