Obituary: Harris, Mary Helen Hall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Helen Hall Harris, 81, of Arnoldsburg, WV died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at her home with family.

She was born in Calhoun County at Orma, WV, on April 12, 1940. She was a daughter of the late Dencil Hall and Ava Helmick Hall.

She was married to Donald Levi Harris on August 31, 1962.

She took pride in being a homemaker, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Ava Harris Stalnaker (Stephen) of Arnoldsburg, WV; two sons, Donald Lee “Kink” Harris (Beth) of Orma, WV and Ronald Levi Harris and (Kimberly) of Arnoldsburg, WV; 14 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Dencil Ray Hall of Arnoldsburg, WV, and Dennis Hall of Arnoldsburg, WV, and one grandson Joshua Lee Harris of Arnoldsburg, WV.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Roger Carter officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday 9, 2022 from noon to 2:00 pm.  Interment will be in Road Run Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

