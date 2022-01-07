Obituary: Hays, Wilbert Blaine

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wilbert Blaine Hays, 89, of Vienna, WV went to be with his Lord at 7:50 a.m. on January 3, 2022 at his residence.

He was born May 2, 1932 in Munday, WV the son of Wilbert and Fannie Mills Hays. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 3 sisters and 3 brothers.

Wilbert was retired from Elkem. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed hunting, watching sports and was a mountaineer fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Beatrice, son, Steven (Vici) Hays, of Vienna, WV daughters, Carolyn (Chuck) Duncan, of Parkersburg, WV, and Melissa Hays, of Vienna, WV, grandchildren, Jennifer, Christopher, Paige, Sarah and special grandson, Joshua Shane Hays, great grandchildren, Isabella, Mason, Addyson, Olivia, and Miles.

The family will be holding a private memorial service to honor Wilbert and his homecoming.

