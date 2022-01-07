Obituary: Lipps, Thomas L.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thomas L. Lipps, 80, of Belpre, OH, passed away on January 6th, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 19th, 1941, to the late Harry and Velma Lipps in Braxton County, WV.

Tom grew up on a farm with his siblings in Little Hocking, Ohio. He married the love of his life, Jane, September 14th, 1963. They had two daughters, Terri and Amy and lived in Little Hocking and Belpre for most of their lives.

Tom was a truck driver for most of his life. His first job as a milk man paved the way for his trucking career. He worked for several companies and retired from the Teamsters Union in 2002 and then went to work for Belpre City Schools as a custodian for several years.

Tom loved bluegrass music, traveling to see his best friends, Bernard and LouAnn Smith, camping, and his grand and great grand kids.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Lipps in 2006, brothers Bud Lipps, Bill Lipps, and sister Tootie Dees. He is survived by his two daughters, Terri (Don) Matheny, and Amy Lipps all of Belpre. Four grandchildren, Christy (Austin) Ford of Coolville, Matt Matheny of Little Hocking, Alex (Elizabeth) Matheny of Canal Winchester, and Jenna (Justin) Cooper of Marietta. Four great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emily Ford, and Lillian and Axl Cooper. He is also survived by three sisters, Pat Reed of El Dorado, AR, Bonnie (John) Lorentz of Belpre, and Barb (Harold) Mosier of Belpre and brother Tink Lipps of Glouster.

The family would like to thank the Belpre fire department, ambulance service, Amedisys home health (especially Regina, Sylvia, Brandy, and Stacey), and staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital for their exceptional help and care for Tom over the years.

Funeral will be held Monday, January 10th at 2pm at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre. Viewing to be held from noon until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, you can make donations in Tom’s memory to the Belpre volunteer fire department.

